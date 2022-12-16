Ninkasi Brewing Company Beer Northwest Lager Get it

Style: Lager

Sure, this is a Northwest Lager, but the label lets your know in bold type that this is Ninkasi Beer. On its 16th anniversary, the brewery set out to make an “unbeatable value craft beer” and it hit the mark with this highly crushable lager. Out of the can, it’s a pale clear straw color with an aroma of slightly honeyed malted grains. Drinking it, you taste grass, grains, and some slightly sweet biscuit. It might just be beer, but Ninkasi has repeatedly proven over 16 years that it knows how to make it exceptional.

ABV: 5.0%

Availability: Year round

