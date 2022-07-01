Ninkasi Brewing Company Prismatic Get It

Style: Juicy IPA

Named after the Sumerian goddess of beer and brewing, Ninkasi started brewing in 2006 from a leased space in Springfield, Oregon. Fifteen years later, the Eugene-based brewer is #40 on the Brewer Association’s Top 50 Producing Craft Brewing Companies for 2021. The brewery’s standout, in or opinion, is Prismatic, a golden IPA with light foam. Prismatic contains aromas of grass and pineapple with juicy tropical fruit notes throughout.

ABV: 5.9%

Availability: Year Round

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!