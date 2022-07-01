No-Li Brewhouse Corner Coast Get it

Style: Golden Ale

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Spokane, Washington’s No-Li gave back to the community by feeding 1,000 school kids. The brewery which has won numerous awards at international beer competitions including a Double Gold for Corner Coast at the New York International Beer Competition this year. Corner Coast pours a yellow amber with plenty of foam. It has an aroma of fresh grain and hops. The ale has tastes of pine, lemons, and light hops with a finish that fades quickly.

ABV: 4.8%

Availability: Year Round

