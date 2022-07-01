No-Li Brewhouse Corner CoastGet it
Style: Golden Ale
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Spokane, Washington’s No-Li gave back to the community by feeding 1,000 school kids. The brewery which has won numerous awards at international beer competitions including a Double Gold for Corner Coast at the New York International Beer Competition this year. Corner Coast pours a yellow amber with plenty of foam. It has an aroma of fresh grain and hops. The ale has tastes of pine, lemons, and light hops with a finish that fades quickly.
ABV: 4.8%
Availability: Year Round
