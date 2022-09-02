Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

A can of Nod Hill Brewery Magic Mailbox Hibiscus Witbier
112
Courtesy image 8 / 112

Nod Hill Brewery Magic Mailbox Hibiscus Witbier

Get it

Style: Witbier

Located in Ridgefield, CT, Nod Hill was founded in 2017. All of the brewery’s beers are made in a 10-barrel electric brewhouse that’s completely solar powered. Magic Mailbox pours a cloudy cranberry with pink foam. Aromas of fruit and yeast yield to tasting notes of bread dough, herbs, and orange peel for a tart kick at the end.

ABV: 4.0% 

Availability: Limited

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Food & Drink