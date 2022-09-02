Nod Hill Brewery Magic Mailbox Hibiscus WitbierGet it
Style: Witbier
Located in Ridgefield, CT, Nod Hill was founded in 2017. All of the brewery’s beers are made in a 10-barrel electric brewhouse that’s completely solar powered. Magic Mailbox pours a cloudy cranberry with pink foam. Aromas of fruit and yeast yield to tasting notes of bread dough, herbs, and orange peel for a tart kick at the end.
ABV: 4.0%
Availability: Limited
