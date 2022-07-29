Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

Oakshire Brewing Overcast Oatmeal Espresso Stout

Style: Stout

According to Oakshire Brewing, it was dark skies that inspired their Overcast stout. And with their home of Eugene, Oregon averaging 150 days of precipitation, that’s a lot of inspiration. It’s little wonder they blend Overcast’s oatmeal stout with cold brew coffee. Overcast pours a dark, reddish mahogany with a tan head. Take a whiff: You’ll get just-pulled espresso and dark chocolate. The flavor follows suit, beginning with chocolate and mellowing into deeply roasted coffee and malts.

ABV: 5.8% 

Availability: Year Round

