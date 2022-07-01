O’Fallon Brewery Dad’s Original Oatmeal Stout Get It

Style: Oatmeal stout

Dad’s Original Scotch Oatmeal Cookies have been a St. Louis tradition since 1927. The crispy oatmeal cookies share many of the ingredients with a stout made in their honor by O’Fallon Brewery. Continuing the baking theme, the Missouri brewery also produces a vanilla wafer cream ale and a chocolate cream cookie stout. The color is an enduring chestnut brown with a short-lived head. It smells of cinnamon and, no surprise here, oatmeal cookies. The flavor begins very sweet, heads toward malty, and ends in a smooth cinnamon burn.

ABV: 5.9%

Availability: Seasonal

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!