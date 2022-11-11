Offshoot Brewing Co. Beer Relax (It’s Just a Hazy IPA) Get it

Style: IPA

Patrick Rue, the founder of The Bruery, once made a promise to never brew an IPA. And it’s true, The Bruery hasn’t. But that’s where Offshoot comes in. It’s a subsidiary of The Bruery that’s focused on hop-forward beers. Relax is the color of hazy mango juice with a clean citrus hoppy aroma, almost restrained. Take a sip and you get a reserved, yet full-bodied IPA that’s highly drinkable. It’s a little bit yeasty and bready with mild pine resin flavor.

ABV: 6.8%

Availability: Year round

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!