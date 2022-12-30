Old Schoolhouse Brewery Daydrinker Get it

Style: Pilsner

As far as day drinking goes, Old Schoolhouse’s headquarters—an old schoolhouse on the banks of the Chewuck River—would be a pretty good place to do it. Located in the town of Winthrop in Washington’s Methow Valley, the brewery has been in business since 2008. Out of the can, this beer is a very light, pale gold filled with lively bubbles. It has aromas of grasses, grains, and a bit of corn. Take a sip of Daydrinker and you’ll taste light and crisp flavors of grains with a little honeyed sweetness and some mild pilsner bitterness.

ABV: 5.1%

Availability: Limited

