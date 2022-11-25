Our Mutual Friend Brewing Co. Saison Trystero Get it

Style: Ale

Saison Trystero from Our Mutual Friend won GABF gold in the Brett Beer category. Brett AKA Brettanomyces is a form of wild yeast that can add a distinctive funkiness, spice, and tartness to a beer. Out of its bottle, Saison Trystero is a hazy, light-straw color with funky aromas of white grapes and strawberries. Drinking it, you get some bright fruit before moving on to some bitterness and a healthy dose of farm funk from the Brettanomyces.

ABV: 6.86%

Availability: Limited

