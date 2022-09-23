Food & Drink

Our Mutual Friend Brewing Company Lava Loop

Style: Stout

Made with cocoa nibs, vanilla, cinnamon, and dried chilis, Lava Loop is a Mexican-style Imperial stout from Our Mutual Friend in Denver. The beer is thoroughly black in color with dark brown foam. There are aromas of peppers, cinnamon, and dark spicy chocolate. Drinking Lava Loop, you start with dark chocolate and roasted malts before moving on to cinnamon spice and a nice lingering chili burn.

ABV: 10%

Availability: Limited

