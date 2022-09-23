Our Mutual Friend Brewing Company Lava LoopGet it
Style: Stout
Made with cocoa nibs, vanilla, cinnamon, and dried chilis, Lava Loop is a Mexican-style Imperial stout from Our Mutual Friend in Denver. The beer is thoroughly black in color with dark brown foam. There are aromas of peppers, cinnamon, and dark spicy chocolate. Drinking Lava Loop, you start with dark chocolate and roasted malts before moving on to cinnamon spice and a nice lingering chili burn.
ABV: 10%
Availability: Limited
