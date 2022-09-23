Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

A can of Our Mutual Friend Brewing Company Small Hold Table Saison with Raspberries
148
Courtesy image 10 / 148

Our Mutual Friend Brewing Company Small Hold Table Saison with Raspberries

Get it

Style: Sour

When Our Mutual Friend opened in 2012, its owners put a focus on community. The people behind the Denver brewery wanted to make beers with “a sense of place” including making as many 100% Colorado-grown beers as possible. Small Hold comes out of the can the color of guava juice with some light pink foam. It has a little funkiness and aromas of raspberries and biscuits. It has a strong funky kick on the front side, which ebbs into flavors of fresh raspberries.

ABV: 3.3%

Availability: Limited

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Food & Drink