Our Mutual Friend Brewing Company Small Hold Table Saison with RaspberriesGet it
Style: Sour
When Our Mutual Friend opened in 2012, its owners put a focus on community. The people behind the Denver brewery wanted to make beers with “a sense of place” including making as many 100% Colorado-grown beers as possible. Small Hold comes out of the can the color of guava juice with some light pink foam. It has a little funkiness and aromas of raspberries and biscuits. It has a strong funky kick on the front side, which ebbs into flavors of fresh raspberries.
ABV: 3.3%
Availability: Limited
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top