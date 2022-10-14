Our Mutual Friend Brewing Inner LightGet it
Style: Ale
In 2021, Inner Light took home the gold medal in the Australian Pale Ale category at the Great American Beer Festival (and a bronze the year before). The beer from Denver’s Our Mutual Friend is a slightly cloudy gold in color and has aromas of piney, tropical, and fruity hops. Inner Light has mouthwatering flavors of lemon, guava, pine, and grapefruit peel, along with a bitter finish.
ABV: 6.1%
Availability: Year round
