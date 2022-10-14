Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

A can of Our Mutual Friend Brewing Inner Light
Our Mutual Friend Brewing Inner Light

Style: Ale

In 2021, Inner Light took home the gold medal in the Australian Pale Ale category at the Great American Beer Festival (and a bronze the year before). The beer from Denver’s Our Mutual Friend is a slightly cloudy gold in color and has aromas of piney, tropical, and fruity hops. Inner Light has mouthwatering flavors of lemon, guava, pine, and grapefruit peel, along with a bitter finish. 

ABV: 6.1% 

Availability: Year round

