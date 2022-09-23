Parish Brewing Co. Ghost in the MachineGet it
Style: IPA
Located in Broussard, LA, Parish has been brewing since 2003. According to the brewery, the Ghost in the Machine or collective human consciousness has gained a tolerance for hops like never before. Out of the bottle, this double IPA is a cloudy custard color, almost milky. Smelling it, you get plenty of citrus and tropical hops. Take a sip and you’re in for a ride, moving through grapefruit, pineapple, and tangerine zest flavors on the way to a mildly piney finish.
ABV: 8.5%
Availability: Year round
