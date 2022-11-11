Perrin Brewing Co. 59-10Get it
Style: IPA
The name 59-10 comes from Perrin’s street address in Comstock Park, MI. Made with “old-school and new-age hops” the brewery calls this beer “a traditional IPA with a modern twist.” Out of the can, it’s a warm yellow color with a hefty whiff of pine and grapefruit hops. Take and sip and you get those hops and grapefruit peel with a bitter finish.
ABV: 7.0%
Availability: Year round
