Perrin Brewing Co. 59-10 Get it

Style: IPA

The name 59-10 comes from Perrin’s street address in Comstock Park, MI. Made with “old-school and new-age hops” the brewery calls this beer “a traditional IPA with a modern twist.” Out of the can, it’s a warm yellow color with a hefty whiff of pine and grapefruit hops. Take and sip and you get those hops and grapefruit peel with a bitter finish.

ABV: 7.0%

Availability: Year round

