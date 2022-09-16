Perrin Brewing Co. Black AleGet it
Style: Ale
Perrin got its start in Comstock Park, MI, in 2012. The brewery says its Black Ale is counter-intuitive in the sense that it’s a dark beer that tastes light. Black Ale pours a mahogany black with some respectable foam. It has aromas of toasted grains, dark chocolate, and coconut. The taste follows the aroma but with some light coffee flavors and a bright finish.
ABV: 5.8%
Availability: Year round
