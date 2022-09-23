Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

A can of Perrin Brewing Co. Blackberry IPA
Perrin Brewing Co. Blackberry IPA

Style: IPA

Coming in right at the cusp of summer and fall is a seasonal IPA from Perrin. Brewed with fresh hops and ripened blackberries, this beer is the color of cranberry juice with a healthy head of pink foam. Smelling the beer, you get mostly blackberry with some lurking herbal hops. Blackberries dominate the taste to start, followed by floral hops and a citrus zest bitterness to finish.

ABV: 5.0%

Availability: Seasonal

