Perrin Brewing Co. Blackberry IPAGet it
Style: IPA
Coming in right at the cusp of summer and fall is a seasonal IPA from Perrin. Brewed with fresh hops and ripened blackberries, this beer is the color of cranberry juice with a healthy head of pink foam. Smelling the beer, you get mostly blackberry with some lurking herbal hops. Blackberries dominate the taste to start, followed by floral hops and a citrus zest bitterness to finish.
ABV: 5.0%
Availability: Seasonal
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top