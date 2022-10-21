Perrin Brewing Company Pineapple Upside Down IPA Get it

Style: IPA

Perrin’s Pineapple Upside Down is reminiscent of the beloved cake with pineapple rings and maraschino cherries, but how does a brewery get bakery flavors in a beer? For this IPA, the brewery uses wheat and lactose for a “cake-like” body. It looks like unfiltered apple juice with aromas of tropical hops and pineapple. The tasting notes begin with tropical hops, then move on to flavors of creamy pineapple and pineapple candy.

ABV: 8.5%

Availability: Year round

