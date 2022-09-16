pFriem Family Brewer Japanese LagerGet it
Style: Lager
pFriem’s ode to Japanese brewing traditions uses rice to lighten the color and dry out the beer. Japanese Lager is a clear, light gold in color with a nice head. It has light aromas of yeast and sweet bread grains. Drink it and you’ll get mild, fruity pilsner flavor with a light underlying skunkiness and a slight bready finish.
ABV: 5.0%
Availability: Limited
