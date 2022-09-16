Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

A can of pFriem Family Brewer Japanese Lager
136
Courtesy image 10 / 136

pFriem Family Brewer Japanese Lager

Get it

Style: Lager

pFriem’s ode to Japanese brewing traditions uses rice to lighten the color and dry out the beer. Japanese Lager is a clear, light gold in color with a nice head. It has light aromas of yeast and sweet bread grains. Drink it and you’ll get mild, fruity pilsner flavor with a light underlying skunkiness and a slight bready finish. 

ABV: 5.0%

Availability: Limited

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Food & Drink