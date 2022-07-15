Pfriem Family Brewers Bright Pale Get it

Style: Pale Ale

Located on the banks of the Columbia River in Hood River, OR, pFriem (that’s a silent “p”) brews more than 100 different beers each year. True to its name, this ale pours a bright gold color with light carbonation. Tropical aromas of mango, guava, apricot, and passion fruit lead to well-balanced flavors of apricot and pineapple with some piney bitterness, closing with a sweeter fruit finish.

ABV: 5.0%

Availibility: Limited

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!