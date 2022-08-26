pFriem Family Brewers Cold IPAGet it
Style: IPA
Every brewer who makes cold IPAs (brews fermented at lower temperatures) seems to have a different way of making it, but basically it’s a style that blurs the line between a traditional IPA and a lighter lager. In pFriem’s version of the Cold IPA, the color is a clear, golden yellow with a foamy head. It has aromas of sweet citrus hops and guava with some funkiness. It starts like a lager with a melon taste that moves onto pilsner skunkiness and mellow IPA hoppiness.
ABV: 6.2%
Availability: Limited
