pFriem Family Brewers Jammy Pale

Style: Ale

This seasonal from Oregon’s pFriem captures the smells and flavors of summer. Jammy Pale is the color of a hazy lemon curd with some light carbonation. You’ll smell aromas of preserved tropical fruit like mango, papaya, pineapple, as well as marionberries, strawberry preserves, and apricot. Drinking it, you’ll get layers of flavor that include an initial fruit blast, then hoppiness, then a grapefruit ending.

ABV: 5.4%

Availability: Seasonal

