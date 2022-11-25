pFriem Family Brewers Mexican LagerGet it
Style: Lager
pFriem won GABF gold in the Australasian, Latin American, or Tropical Light Lager category for its Mexican Lager. Brewed with malted barley and flaked maize, the beer is a luminous straw color with steady carbonation and frothy white foam. It has aromas of bread dough and lemon. When you take a drink, there are floral flavors, as well as tastes of green apple and corn before a mild hop finish.
ABV: 4.5%
Availability: Seasonal
