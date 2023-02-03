pFriem Family Brewers Mosaic Pale Get it

Style: Pale Ale

This has the honor of being the first beer in pFriem’s single hop pale series. Mosaic, the hop in question, was first commercially harvested in 2012. The beer is a bright gold in color with aromas of mango, passion fruit and, thanks to Mosaic hops, blueberries. Take a sip of this pale ale and you’ll taste tangerines, lemon pith, and some bitter resinous pine.

ABV: 5.9%

Availability: Seasonal

