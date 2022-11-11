Pike Brewing Company 5X Stout Get it

Style: Stout

5X Stout is one of the classic recipes that Pike has recently updated. Now hitting at a slightly higher ABV, this dark brown stout has a boozy aroma along with cacao beans and light creamed coffee. Drinking 5X, you get a milky, creamy start that turns toward roasted coffee beans and finishes dry and bitter. This robust and toasty beer will keep you warm in the colder months to come.

ABV: 8.2%

Availability: Year round

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!