Pike Brewing Company 5X Stout
Style: Stout
5X Stout is one of the classic recipes that Pike has recently updated. Now hitting at a slightly higher ABV, this dark brown stout has a boozy aroma along with cacao beans and light creamed coffee. Drinking 5X, you get a milky, creamy start that turns toward roasted coffee beans and finishes dry and bitter. This robust and toasty beer will keep you warm in the colder months to come.
ABV: 8.2%
Availability: Year round
