Style: Ale
Kilt Lifter has been one of Pike’s best-selling beers since it was first made in 1998. Along with Pike’s recent brand refresh, some of the brewery’s long-time favorite recipes were also updated. Kilt Lifter has returned with a slightly boosted ABV and comes out of the can a brownish amber color. It has aromas of lightly malted grains and muted honey. Toasted bread with some sweet molasses and toffee round out the finish on our palate.
ABV: 7.6%
Availability: Year round
