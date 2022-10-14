Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

A can of Pike Brewing Kilt Lifter Scotch Ale
184
Courtesy image

Pike Brewing Kilt Lifter Scotch Ale

Style: Ale

Kilt Lifter has been one of Pike’s best-selling beers since it was first made in 1998. Along with Pike’s recent brand refresh, some of the brewery’s long-time favorite recipes were also updated. Kilt Lifter has returned with a slightly boosted ABV and comes out of the can a brownish amber color. It has aromas of lightly malted grains and muted honey. Toasted bread with some sweet molasses and toffee round out the finish on our palate.

ABV: 7.6%

Availability: Year round

