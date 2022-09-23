Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

A can of Pike Brewing Waterfront
Courtesy image

Pike Brewing Waterfront

Style: IPA

Pike has been brewing in Seattle’s Pike Place Market since 1989. The brewery just got a new logo and a new group of beers to go with it, including Waterfront. This IPA has a cloudy apple juice appearance with a hoppy citrus aroma and some pine in the background. You get a smooth hoppy flavor with some dry bitterness at the end. 

ABV: 6.3%

Availability: Year round

