Style: IPA
Pike has been brewing in Seattle’s Pike Place Market since 1989. The brewery just got a new logo and a new group of beers to go with it, including Waterfront. This IPA has a cloudy apple juice appearance with a hoppy citrus aroma and some pine in the background. You get a smooth hoppy flavor with some dry bitterness at the end.
ABV: 6.3%
Availability: Year round
