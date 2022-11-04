Port City Brewing Co. Optimal Wit Get it

Style: Witbier

Founded in 2011, Port City was named Small Brewery of the Year at the Great American Beer Festival in 2015. The Alexandria, VA, brewery’s Optimal Wit has twice won gold for Belgian-Style Witbier at GABF, the last time in 2021. The beer pours pale and cloudy yellow, like grapefruit juice, with aromas of yeasty dough along with orange peel and coriander. We pick up flavors of banana, bread dough, and bubble gum with spicy notes of clove and coriander.

ABV: 4.9%

Availability: Year round

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!