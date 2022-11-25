Port City Brewing Company Tidings Ale Get it

Style: Ale

The story of Tidings Ale from Port City goes back a decade, when it was the first beer the brewery made using local wildflower honey and locally-grown wheat. This Belgian-style ale is a light, hazy pale gold in color with aromas of holiday spices and honey. Drinking it, there are tastes of wheat, honey, coriander, cardamom, and ginger.

ABV: 8.5%

Availability: Seasonal

