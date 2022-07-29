Red Hook Hazy Big Ballard Imperial IPA Get it

Style: IPA

Despite its first location being a transmission shop in 1981, Red Hook did eventually establish itself as a Seattle institution. The brewery’s Hazy Big Ballard is named after the city’s historic Scandinavian neighborhood, hence the “YA SURE, YA BETHCA” on the label. Pouring this IPA, you’ll find mild haziness and lemon color along with a pronounced aroma of preserved fruit compote and caramel. On the palate, you’ll discover juicy flavors of tropical fruit, taffy, and some lingering hops.

ABV: 8.7%

Availability: Year round

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!