Redhook Brewing Co. Winterhook Get it

Style: Ale

Redhook has been brewing this winter ale since 1984. Pouring it into a class, Winterhook is a slightly hazy amber with piney hop aromas. Drinking it, there are flavors of malt along with some hoppy bitterness. If you’re looking for a holiday legend, check this one out.

ABV: 8.2%

Availability: Seasonal

