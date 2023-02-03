Revision Brewing Company Kitty Has Claws Get it

Style: IPA

Revision opened up in Sparks, NV, back in late 2016. It wasn’t long before the brewery took home a gold and silver at the 2018 World Beer Cup. This New England-style hazy IPA is a solid cream color with strawberry, citrus, and mellow pine aromas. When you drink Kitty Has Claws, there’s a bubbly, fruity sponge cake flavor, then mellow pine hoppiness. Once this beer gets its claws in you, there’s no letting go.

ABV: 7.0%

Availability: Limited

