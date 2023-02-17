Revision Brewing Company Vegas as Fuck Get it

Style: IPA

Revision’s tribute to its home state’s most entertaining city, Vegas as Fuck is a hazy lemon yellow-tan color with aromas of pineapple, pine, grass, and some dank hops. Drinking it, there’s a citrus burst that quickly moves to pine resin with creaminess and mild grapefruit bitterness to finish. According to Revision, this beer is “bridging our love for Nevada from one end of the state to the other.”

ABV: 6.5%

Availability: Year round

