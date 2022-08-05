Revolution Brewing Coconut Deth Get it

Style: Stout

Another in Revolution’s Deep Wood Series, Coconut Deth is a find-a-comfortable-chair type of beer. This is the kind of beer that demands your attention. You’re not going to knock these back, but you’re going to appreciate the time you spend with it. Coconut Deth is black in color with some tan foam. It has boozy scents of dark chocolate cake with toasted coconut frosting with some vanilla. Take a slow sip and you’ll get warming high-octane flavors of super dark chocolate, coconut, vanilla, and good bourbon.

ABV: 15%

Availability: Limited

