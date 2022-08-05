Revolution Brewing Deth’s Tar Get it

Style: Stout

Part of the Revolution Brewing’s Deep Wood series (you’ll be seeing two more in the coming weeks), Deth’s Tar spends a “prolonged repose” in old oak bourbon barrels. And while the ABV is high, the Deth referenced is the Chicago brewery’s owner, Josh Deth. Deth’s Tar is abyss of color, you won’t see a bike light on the other side of the glass with a nice tan foam. You’ll get aromas of dark chocolate, cherries, bourbon, and charred wood. Taking a drink, you find flavors of dark cacao, dark cherries, coconut, and bourbon with an extremely warming finish.

ABV: 14.8%

Availability: Limited

