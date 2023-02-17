Roadhouse Brewing Co. x Dogfish Head Not Your Ex-Step-Brother-In-Law’s Beer Get it

Style: Ale

Brewery collaborations are already interesting, but when you bring ex-family into it, that’s something special. Colby Cox, co-founder of Jackson Hole, WY’s Roadhouse, is the former step-brother-in-law of Sam Calagione of Dogfish Head. Inspired by the old fashioned cocktail, this ale was aged in Dogfish Head whiskey barrels with cherries and oranges. It’s orangey-pink-amber in color with aromas of whiskey, oranges, and cherries. Basically, it smells like an old fashioned. Take a drink and you get a hint of whiskey followed by orange peel and cherry before the beer’s intrinsic booziness moves in.

ABV: 12.1%

Availability: Limited

