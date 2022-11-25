Roadmap Brewing Co. Alright, Alright, Alright Get it

Style: Lager

Roadmap describes Alright, Alright, Alright as a “crisp, clean, and approachable lager.” The GABF gold medal winner in the International-Style Pilsener category was inspired by the movie Dazed and Confused. The beer is a dazzling, clear gold in color with aromas of corn and fresh grain. Take a taste and you get crisp, clean flavors of corn and freshly picked grain. It’s a beer that, in the words of McConaughey’s David Wooderson, is “Alright, Alright, Alright.”

ABV: 4.5%

Availability: Year Round

