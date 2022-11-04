Roadmap Brewing Co. Peyton Manning’s Forehead Get it

Style: IPA

While it may seem that Peyton Manning’s Forehead is a slight against the NFL Hall of Famer, Roadmap swears it pays tribute to owner/brewer’s childhood hero. “Hell, his daughter’s name is even Peyton,” says a brewery Facebook post. The beer pours a slightly hazy gold color with mild aromas of malted grain. Drinking it, you get flavors of tropical fruit with a nice bitter kick at the end. It is, as it says on the can, “A big beer for a big head.”

ABV: 9.0%

Availability: Limited

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!