Roadmap Brewing Freudian Slip ‘N Slide Get it

Style: Lager

Roadmap got its name from the fact there wasn’t a road map when the brewery got started. In fact, the San Antonio, TX, brewery says the seed that started it all was a home brewing kit the owners received as a wedding present. Roadmap’s Freudian Slip ‘N Slide is a light amber in color with aromas of toasted bread, malted grains, and apples. Drinking this Vienna lager, you get strong roasted grains that lead to apple cider and a cereal finish.

ABV: 5.5%

Availability: Year round

