Rogue Ales Mogul Madness

Style: Ale

The color of burnished mahogany, Mogul Madness from Rogue is “dedicated to strong knees.” While it’s a winter ale, you’ll get plenty of tropical and mild pine hop aromas. The palate follows suit with flavors of citrus rind and malted grain with enough bitterness to get you back out to the moguls.

ABV: 6.7%

Availability: Limited

