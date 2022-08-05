Rogue Batsquatch Get it

Style: Hazy IPA

According to Rogue, the Batsquatch is a legendary creature that lives in the woods on Mount St. Helens. Since the Oregon brewery is “hazy on the details” of this “juicy mystery”, it’s only fitting that the beer they dedicated to the Batsquatch legend is a juicy, hazy IPA. It’s an opaque, hazy orange curd in color with aromas of citrus and piney bitterness. This IPA has a resinous pine and hop flavor ending with tropical fruit.

ABV: 6.7%

Availability: Year round

