Rogue Dead Guy IPA Get it

Style: IPA

When a beer sample arrives in a mini-coffin covered in dirt (well, potting soil), it’s going to get your attention. To top it off, the accompanying marketing materials testify, “IPAs are officially Dead.” Rogue is not, however, announcing the demise of IPAs, but its introduction of Dead Guy IPA to the Dead Guy Ale family. A slightly hazy dark gold, Dead Guy IPA has aromas of tropical and citrus hops as well as a little pine thrown in for good measure. Drinking it, you get mouthwateringly hoppy flavors of grapefruit pith, citrus, and pine. The taste alone will grab your attention—but a miniature coffin always helps.

ABV: 7.0%

Availability: Year round

