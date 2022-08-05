Rogue Pineapple Party Punch Get it

Style: IPA

Rogue is all about diversifying, they make everything from CBD cocktails to spirits all the way to their own barrels. But they started off as a brewery and beer is still a strength. Brewed with pineapple and toasted coconut, Party Punch pours a cloudy mango in color. And it smells as advertised, like a tropical punch with coconut. Drinking it, you’ll get flavors of ripe pineapple, caramel, and toasted coconut. If you want to try Pineapple Party Punch, get on your horse as it’s only available until the end of August.

ABV: 8.4%

Availability: Limited

