Rooftop Brewing Co. Scotch Scotch Scotchity Scotch Ale Get it

Style: Ale

Rooftop did not start with a view overlooking Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood. In fact, the brewery started in a very different location that was accurately portrayed on its “I drink beer in the alley behind the 7-11” T-shirts. Now featuring a rooftop tasting room, the brewery makes beer such as Scotch Scotch Scotchity Scotch Ale (to paraphrase Ron Burgundy). Made with peat-smoked Scottish malt, the beer is a clear amber with rising sheets of carbonation and, as promised, aromas of peat, smoke, and malted grains. Drinking this beer, you taste the grains before the smoked peat rises to meet you.

ABV: 7.9%

Availability: Limited

