Russian River Brewing Company Blind Pig Get it

Style: IPA

Before Vinnie Cilurzo opened Russian River, he was part owner of the Blind Pig Brewing Company. That brewery isn’t around anymore, but Russian River’s Blind Pig IPA is a nod to its owner’s history. Out of the bottle, the IPA is a slightly hazy gold color with hoppy aromas of orange, tangerine, and pine. Take a sip, and you get a taste of malted grains that moves on to juicy orange and, finally, a pleasant bitter pine finish.

ABV: 6.25%

Availability: Year round

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!