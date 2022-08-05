Russian River Brewing Company Pliny the Elder Get it

Style: Imperial IPA

Russian River’s Pliny the Elder is a beer you might have heard a lot about, especially in expressions of awe. We’ve called it “one of our favorite double IPAS of all time.” However, the California brewery makes it clear that this isn’t a beer you save for later. “Do not save for a rainy day,” reads the label. This double IPA pours a clear yellow gold in color with white foam. Take a sniff and the aromas of bright pine hops and citrus peel pop. It has clean mouthwatering tastes of lemon, mint, and pine with a slightly bitter hop finish.

ABV: 8%

Availability: Year round

