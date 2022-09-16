Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

A bottle of Russian River Brewing Company STS Pils
136
Courtesy image 1 / 136

Russian River Brewing Company STS Pils

Get it

Style: Lager

This German-style pilsner from Russian River gets its name from the three-letter code for the Sonoma County airport. It comes out of the bottle a light gold color with nice bubbly effervescence. STS has aromas of yeasty dough, malt, and mild honey. Drinking it, you get clean flavors of floral hops and biscuit dough.

ABV: 5.35%

Availability: Year round

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Food & Drink