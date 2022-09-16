Russian River Brewing Company STS PilsGet it
Style: Lager
This German-style pilsner from Russian River gets its name from the three-letter code for the Sonoma County airport. It comes out of the bottle a light gold color with nice bubbly effervescence. STS has aromas of yeasty dough, malt, and mild honey. Drinking it, you get clean flavors of floral hops and biscuit dough.
ABV: 5.35%
Availability: Year round
