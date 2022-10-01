Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

A bottle of Russian River Brewing Supplication Sour Brown Ale
Courtesy image 3 / 172

Russian River Brewing Supplication Sour Brown Ale

Style: Ale

For Supplication, Russian River ages brown ale in used pinot noir barrels from Sonoma county wineries. After adding sour cherries, brettanomyces, lactobacillus, and pediococcus, the beer ages for about a year. The result is a hazy amber color with the aromas of cherries, caramel, and some mild funkiness. Supplication has complex flavors of tart cherries and red wine with a funkiness that lingers for moment.

ABV: 7.0%

Availability: Year round

