Russian River Brewing Supplication Sour Brown Ale
Style: Ale
For Supplication, Russian River ages brown ale in used pinot noir barrels from Sonoma county wineries. After adding sour cherries, brettanomyces, lactobacillus, and pediococcus, the beer ages for about a year. The result is a hazy amber color with the aromas of cherries, caramel, and some mild funkiness. Supplication has complex flavors of tart cherries and red wine with a funkiness that lingers for moment.
ABV: 7.0%
Availability: Year round
