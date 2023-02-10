Saddle Mountain Brewing 5G Get it

Style: Wheat

According to Saddle Mountain, the name 5G comes from flying terminology, not the cellular network. This wheat beer is a dark clear gold with a big head of white foam. It has aromas of wheat, malted grains, and a whiff of coriander in the background. Drinking 5G, you taste caramel, wheat, light coriander, and some orangey brightness at the end.

ABV: 5.2%

Availability: Year round

