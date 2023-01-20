Saddle Mountain Brewing Black Maple Get it

Style: Stout

Saddle Mountain recommends cellaring this maple stout for a special occasion “as any further aging will only enhance the nuances.” Aged for a year in bourbon barrels, this is a black maple stout with strong aromas of bourbon, toasted malts, and sweet maple. Tasting notes follow suit with mouthwatering notes of syrupy bourbon, dark fruitiness, and mellow bitterness with plenty more maple coming through at the end. If you have more patience than us, let us know how it tastes a few years from now.

ABV: 9.9%

Availability: Limited

