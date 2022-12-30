Saddle Mountain Brewing Clan-Destine Get it

Style: Ale

If you’re looking to drink a winner, your search is over. Clan-Destine from Saddle Mountain is a five-time medal winner at the Great American Beer Festival, including three golds. This Scottish ale is a reddish caramel color with malted grains, honey, and floral aromas. Flavors of roasted grains and sweetened brown bread mix with some hoppiness on the palate. Matthew Larson, general manager at Saddle Mountain, suggests drinking Saddle Mountain beers at a leisurely pace to let them warm, which “opens up some different flavors at the end of the beer.”

ABV: 6.5%

Availability: Year round

